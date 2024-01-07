Watch Now
Montana Grizzlies Championship Preview Show

Posted at 6:00 PM, Jan 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-06 20:00:02-05

FRISCO, Texas — The Montana Grizzlies and South Dakota State Jackrabbits are set to kick off in the FCS national championship game here at noon (MT) Sunday inside Toyota Stadium.

Before the football teams take the field, our MTN Sports team introduces you to the Grizzlies and Jackrabbits and catches up with former Griz players and coaches in the Montana Grizzlies Championship Preview Show. We also explore Frisco and sit down with the NCAA Director of Championships and Alliances.

And we close out the show with a look at some of the best moments from Montana's season.

Watch the video above.

