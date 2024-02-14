Montana Grizzlies announce spring football schedule; Spring Game set for April 12

(Editor's note: University of Montana news release)

MISSOULA — The defending Big Sky Conference champion Montana Grizzlies officially return to the football field in early March for the spring practice season, capped by the annual Grizzly Scholarship Association Griz Spring Game.

This year’s GSA Griz Spring Game will be held on April 12 under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

As it did last year, the GSA will host a pregame tailgate party starting at 4 p.m. in “The Den,” located on the 200 level of the east side of the stadium. The tailgate is free to enter and open to all fans. All proceeds from the event go to support the GSA in its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes.

Ticket information and broadcast details of the Spring Game be announced in the near future.

In another sure sign of the spring season ahead, the Grizzlies are scheduled to begin their winter conditioning period on Thursday, Feb. 15. The first spring practice is scheduled for Monday, March 4, and run through April 12 with a week off for spring break.

Practices are open to Quarterback Club members only.

Also highlighting Montana's spring schedule is a Pro Day on the morning of April 2, when former Grizzlies return to Missoula to test their strength, speed and agility for professional scouts.

Montana Football 2024 Spring Schedule

2.15 — Winter Conditioning begins

3.4 — Spring Practice Day 1

3.5 — Practice 2

3.6 — Practice 3

3.11 — Practice 4

3.13 — Practice 5

3.15 — Practice 6

3.18-22 — Spring Break

3.26 — Practice 7

3.27 — Practice 8

3.29 — Practice 9

4.1 — Practice 10

4.2 — Griz Pro Day

4.3 — Practice 11

4.5 — Practice 12

4.8 — Practice 13

4.10 — Practice 14

4.12 — Griz Spring Game