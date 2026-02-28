Montana Grizzlies announce return of Dominic Daste to coach running backs

MISSOULA — Longtime Grizzly mentor Dominic Daste has returned to Missoula to coach Montana's running backs, head coach Bobby Kennedy officially announced Thursday.

A 25-plus-year veteran, Daste began coaching at UM in 2003 and helped guide the Griz to seven straight Big Sky Conference championships before his departure in 2009. He wore several hats during his first stint in Missoula under former head coach Bobby Hauck and moved on to UNLV where he coached running backs for the Rebels under Hauck from 2010-14.

Most recently, Daste (pronounced DAS-tee) served seven seasons as head coach at Eastside Catholic High School in the Seattle area, where he led the Crusaders through one of the most successful eras in program history.

"The great thing about Dom is, not only has he coached here before and at the Power-5 level, he also has great experience in the state of Washington. He will be a real asset for us recruiting that state," said Kennedy.

"I also think his demeanor and temperament will mesh really well with our running back squad, and I know he's a guy that is going to get the most out of them. He's very demanding but is also a guy that cares about the kids. So, I'm excited to have him."

Under Daste's leadership, Eastside Catholic reached the WIAA Class 3A state semifinals in all six of his eligible seasons, including a state championship victory over O'Dea in his first year as head coach in 2019. The Crusaders also advanced to the 3A state title game three years later. His teams consistently competed at the highest level, including a 10-2 semifinal run in his final season, finishing second in the competitive 3A Metro League.

Prior to his success at the high school level, Daste built an extensive collegiate coaching résumé over 14 years. He spent five seasons at UNLV overseeing the Rebels' running backs, mentoring all-time leading rusher Tim Cornett, a second-team All-Mountain West selection who finished his career with 3,733 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2013.

Before UNLV, Daste spent seven seasons at Montana, where he coached tight ends and served as running game coordinator in 2009. He also headed up UM's recruiting operations from 2006-08 and began his tenure working with the offensive line from 2003-05.

During his time with the Grizzlies, he helped develop multiple all-conference players and contributed to one of the program's most productive offensive stretches. As O-line coach he helped mentor All-American Cory Procter, who was named first-team All-Big Sky Conference and went on to a prolific NFL career.

As the Grizzlies' run game coordinator in 2009, he helped lead hall of famer Chase Reynolds into the UM record books with a 1,500-yard rushing season on a school-record 321 carries with 22 touchdowns.

Daste began coaching at his alma mater, the University of Washington, serving two seasons as a graduate assistant working with the offensive line. A native of San Dimas, Calif., he was a four-year letterman on the O-line for the Huskies and was part of Washington's Rose Bowl-winning team in 2001. He also won the team's "Tough Husky Award" in 1999. Across his six seasons as both a player and coach at UW, the program appeared in a bowl game every year.

He earned his bachelor's degree in geography from the University of Washington in 2001.