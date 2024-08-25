Montana Grizzlies announce five team captains ahead of 2024 football season

(Editor's note: Montana Athletics release.)

MISSOULA — Montana head coach Bobby Hauck announced the five Grizzly team captains for the 2024 season on Saturday at the conclusion of fall camp.

Veteran running back Nick Ostmo and tackle Brandon Casey represent the offense, safety Ryder Meyer and cornerback Trevin Gradney represent the defense, and preseason All-Big Sky pick Isiah Childs represents the special teams.

The senior quintet was elected to lead the squad by their teammates.

Casey is a three-year letterman from Sandpoint, Idaho, who leads the team with 30 starts entering his senior season. He’s a returning first-team All-Big Sky pick and was named to the preseason all-conference team as well. He was also named a preseason All-American by Stats Perform.

Casey helped pave the way for three, 600+ yard rushers and three 600+ yard receivers on an offensive line that was No. 3 in the FCS in first downs in 2023.

Childs, a senior from Manhattan, Kansas, also earned a place on the preseason All-Big Sky team as one of UM’s highest-graded players on its coverage units a year ago.

The former running back has made the notable transition to linebacker this season after rushing for 108 yards last season.

Gradney is a three-year letterman at cornerback out of Billings who led the nation in interceptions for much of last season with five to earn All-America and all-conference honors.

The latest to don Montana’s legacy No. 37 jersey, he logged a pick in each of UM’s first four games last year and finished top four in the Big Sky in total passes defended with 12, despite missing two games. He was named to a pair of preseason All-America teams and the preseason all-conference team heading into his senior year.

Meyer is Montana’s leading returning tackler from last year’s championship season where he was second on the team and fourth in the Big Sky in stops with 91 total.

The native of Fairfield has 15 career starts after earning the job at the start of 2023 when he logged one interception, recovered a fumble at UC Davis, was fourth on the team in pass breakups with four, and ran in a pair of two-point conversions. He was named Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career on 10/14 after leading Montana in tackles and picking off a game-sealing pass in the win at Idaho.

Ostmo returns in 2024 as a four-year letterman poised to finish his career as one of Montana’s all-time leading rushers, entering the season with 1,856 rushing yards (No. 10 in UM history) and 21 rushing TDs (also No. 10 in UM history.)

His total 144 points scored 24 total TDs as a Grizzly are also among the top 25 totals in program history. The native of Portland, Oregon, earned preseason all-conference honors from Phil Steele magazine last season, and he’s a three-time academic all-conference pick.

