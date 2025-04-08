Montana Grizzlies announce Cameron Norcross as new offensive line coach

MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Hauck announced Cameron Norcross has been hired as the Grizzlies’ new offensive line coach on Tuesday.

Norcross is a 20-plus year veteran at the position with extensive experience in the SEC, Mountain West and Conference USA. He comes to Montana after a year at Kennesaw State where he served as O-line coach and run game coordinator in the Owls’ first season as an FBS team.

Prior to that he spent two seasons at UNLV (2020-21), four seasons at Vanderbilt (2016-19) and four seasons at Fresno State (2012-15). He also coached his alma mater, the University of Nevada, for 11 seasons (2001-10).

“We are excited to have coach Norcross join us. He comes highly recommended. I have coached against him many times and know exactly how well his offensive lines have played. He will be a great addition to the Griz football coaching staff. He is a high-character, small-town Nevada guy, and will fit right in with this bunch,” said Hauck.

Norcross coached across the sidelines from Hauck at Nevada and Fresno State when he was the head coach at UNLV and an assistant at San Diego State. Norcross also coached at Nevada alongside former Grizzly D-Line coach Barry Sacks from 2002-10.

“I am excited to join coach Hauck and the staff here at Montana and am thankful for the opportunity. I look forward to working with our players and being a part of the Griz football tradition,” said Norcross.

During his time in Las Vegas, the Ely, Nevada, native was a successful recruiter, helping secure the No. 2-rated class in the Mountain West Conference as the Rebel’s O-line coach.

Prior to UNLV he coached the offensive front at Vanderbilt and helped lead the Commodores to a 2019 victory over No. 22 Missouri, at the time the program’s first win over a ranked opponent in three years.

Norcross also helped build a historic Vanderbilt offensive unit in 2018 that averaged 411.2 total yards per game, the most production by the team since 1974. Vanderbilt earned its third-straight win over Tennessee for the first time since the 1920s that year en route to an appearance in the Texas Bowl.

The O-line excelled during his first season in Nashville, paving the way for running back Ralph Webb to set the school’s single-season rushing record with 1,283 yards to earn a spot in the Independence Bowl.

From 2012-15 Norcross was the offensive line coach at Fresno State. His tenure in California’s Central Valley was highlighted by three bowl trips, including an 11-2 season in 2013 that ended with a Las Vegas Bowl appearance.

The Bulldogs’ offense also set 13 school records during the 2013 season which included points scored, total offense and passing yards. The team also tied the school record for wins in a season with 11.

Norcross began his coaching career at his alma mater, the University of Nevada. He served on the Wolf Pack staff from 2001-12 in a variety of roles that included offensive line coach, run game coordinator, tight ends coach and graduate assistant.

Nevada appeared in seven bowl games with four Mountain West Conference championships during this span. In 2009, the Wolf Pack also became the first team in NCAA history to have three 1,000-yard rushers in a single season.

The 2009 team also ranked first in the nation in rushing offense and second in total offense. Norcross’ offensive line finished the year with the sixth fewest sacks allowed in the FBS.

Norcross was a three-year starter at guard for the Wolf Pack who helped lead them to a win in the 1996 Las Vegas Bowl. He was an All-Big West selection in 1998 and helped UNR post the second-best total offense in the nation in 1999. He received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Nevada in 2000.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have one son, Jacob and two daughters, Kylie, and Madison. Jacob is currently a sophomore offensive lineman for the Memphis Tigers.

