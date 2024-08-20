Montana goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak garners Big Sky player of the week honor

(Editor's note: Montana Athletics news release.)

MISSOULA — Montana redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak was named the Big Sky Conference co-defensive player of the week on Tuesday by the league office. It’s the first defensive player of the week honor for Dvorak this season and the fifth of her career.

Dvorak, a graduate of Billings West High School, collected a pair of shutouts last week as Montana swept Colorado College and Oregon State in the Rumble in the Rockies in Missoula.

She made four saves against the Tigers in Friday’s 1-0 win and one against the Beavers on Sunday as Montana rolled to a 3-0 victory, its first over Oregon State since 1997. The two shutouts give Dvorak 13 for her career in 21 starts and lower her career goals-against average to 0.43. She has a record of 15-3-3 as a starter.

Dvorak and the Grizzlies play at Washington State on Thursday, then host NCAA Division II Montana State Billings on Sunday.

