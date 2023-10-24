Montana freshman goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak garners fourth Big Sky player of the week honor

MISSOULA — Montana goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak was named Big SKy Conference defensive player of the week for women's socccer on Tuesday, the fourth time she's earned the award this season.

Dvorak, a redshirt freshman out of Billings West High School, made two saves in Thursday’s 2-0 home victory over Sacramento State that clinched a ninth Big Sky Conference regular-season championship for the Grizzlies.

On Sunday, she made a season-high nine saves as Montana defeated Portland State 1-0 to complete the 10th unbeaten season in league history. Montana ended the regular season 13-2-3, going 7-0-1 in Big Sky matches while allowing just three goals.

Dvorak ranks second in the nation in save percentage (.906), is tied for second with 11 shutouts and is tied for eighth in goals-against average (0.44).

Her 11 shutouts are tied for the single-season program record, her 13 wins are tied for third in program history.

No. 1 seed Montana will face either No. 4 Northern Arizona or No. 5 Sacramento State in a semifinal match in Flagstaff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3. The Big Sky championship match will be played on Sunday, Nov. 5.