Montana freshman guard Macy Donarski to miss season with knee injury

(Editor's note: University of Montana media release)

MISSOULA — Montana freshman Macy Donarski will miss the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury at practice last month. UM announced the news on Monday.

Donarski, a 5-foot-8 point guard from La Crosse, Wisconsin, was a three-time all-state selection at Aquinas High and was named a McDonald’s All-American Game Nominee in January.

She underwent surgery last week.

“We were excited about the impact Macy was going to make this year as a freshman, so it’s devastating to us and to her personally,” said Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger. “We know how tough she is, where she’s from and who she is, so we know she’ll come back better than ever. But right now, it stings to lose a player of her caliber and her character.”

The Lady Griz play an exhibition game against Saint Martin's on Nov. 1 and open the season at home against Gonzaga on Nov. 6.