Montana freshman Callie Wilson earns Big Sky honor after record-breaking performance

MISSOULA — It’s been quite a month for freshman sprinter Callie Wilson. The Grizzly broke a program record in her first-ever collegiate 200m on Jan. 17. She followed it up with records in the 60m and 200m the following weekend.

Wilson didn’t slow down in Bozeman last Friday, breaking the 60m record again with a time of 7.35 in both the prelims and the finals to win the Carignan Classic. She was named the Big Sky women’s track athlete of the week, the league announced Monday.

“It’s a very well-deserved honor for Callie,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “She has been competing at a very high level and it’s great that she’s being recognized for her performance last week. Not many true freshmen receive the athlete of the week.”

It’s been a blistering start to the season for the freshman from Bonney Lake, Wash. She ran the third-fastest 200m time in the history of the Big Sky Conference two weeks ago but narrowly missed out on the league’s weekly honor.

She now gets the honor after running the third-fastest 60m time in league history and the fastest time in Montana history in back-to-back races. Wilson is the first women’s track athlete of the week for Montana since Reagan Colyer in 2014.

Wilson’s 7.35 time trails only Northern Arizona’s Alyssa Colbert’s time of 7.24 in 2023 and Portland State’s Geronne Black with a time of 7.27 in 2013.

In the last two meets across both prelims and finals, Wilson has run the four fastest times in program history.

Wilson also won the women’s 200m in Bozeman over the weekend with a time of 23.66. She has now won seven straight races across both distances, including prelims, and hasn’t lost yet in 2026.

"It is a very difficult thing to have your breakout meet and then come back two weeks later with so much expectation, not only that you've put on yourself as an athlete but also that everyone has of you after a performance like she had," Fraley said following Friday’s meet. "To come and run 7.35 twice and better her school record and also run a really fast 200 at the end of the meet is something that we are very proud of."

She will have another chance to continue her sensational pace this weekend when the Grizzlies head to Pocatello, Idaho, to compete in the Mountain State Games. Holt Arena, the site of the games, will also hold the Big Sky Conference Indoor Championship at the end of the month.

