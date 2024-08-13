Montana forward Skyleigh Thompson named Player to Watch by United Soccer Coaches

(Editor's note: Montana Athletics news release.)

MISSOULA — Montana senior Skyleigh Thompson, last year’s Big Sky Conference offensive MVP, was named one of 19 Players to Watch from among the nation’s top forwards, the United Soccer Coaches announced on Tuesday.

The list was compiled by the organization’s All-America Committee.

After totaling five goals and two assists in her first two seasons as a Grizzly, Thompson had a breakout junior campaign last fall, scoring six goals and adding four assists as Montana went 13-3-3 and won the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship, going 7-0-1 in league.

Thompson, who scored three of those six goals during league play, was voted both first-team All-Big Sky and the league’s offensive MVP, becoming Montana’s first offensive MVP in more than a decade.

After the season she was named both first-team All-West Region and a second-team Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches.

2024 NCAA Division I Players to Watch (Forwards):

Catherine Barry (South Carolina)

Kate Bossert (Vermont)

Alice Bussey (North Alabama)

Trinity Byars (Texas)

Jordynn Dudley (Florida State)

Emily Gaebe (Saint Louis)

Ivy Garner (Liberty)

Shyra James (Colorado)

Abby Kraemer (Maine)

Chioma Okafor (Connecticut)

Gianna Paul (Alabama)

Kat Rader (Duke)

Giana Riley (Florida State)

Kayla Rollins (Wisconsin-Milwaukee)

Nyah Rose (SMU)

Skyleigh Thompson (Montana)

Pietra Tordin (Princeton)

Sarah Weber (Nebraska)

Ashleigh Williams (Texas Tech)