Montana football Week 9 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Ryder Meyer and Brandon Casey

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies football team returns from a bye this week when it travels to take on Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo.

The Grizzlies (5-2, 2-1 Big Sky) are looking to make it back-to-back wins, and so are are the Bears (1-6, 1-2). Northern Colorado picked up a win over Weber State on Oct. 12, a team that beat Montana the week before that. UM defeated Northern Arizona 31-20 on Oct. 12.

UM also rose to No. 9 from No. 11 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25 poll which was released on Monday.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior safety Ryder Meyer and senior right tackle Brandon Casey met with the media on Monday ahead of UM's game against Northern Colorado to break down the matchup with the Bears.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.

