Montana football Week 6 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Trevin Gradney, Erik Barker

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies kicked off Big Sky Conference play with a thrilling 52-49 victory over Eastern Washington on Saturday, as the Grizzlies picked up their first win ever on the red turf at Roos Field in Cheney, Washington.

After being victorious in the shootout, Montana holds steady at No. 8 in the latest FCS top-25 poll. Quarterback Logan Fife also picked up Big Sky Conference player of the week honors on Monday.

UM (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky) now turns its attention to its first home conference game when the Grizzlies welcome the Weber State Wildcats to Missoula on Saturday. Weber State (2-3, 1-0) hasn't been to Missoula for a game since 2019, and the last time these two teams met was in 2022.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior cornerback Trevin Gradney and senior tight end Erik Barker all met with the media on Monday during UM's weekly press conference to wrap up breaking down the win over EWU, while looking ahead to Weber State.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.