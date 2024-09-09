Montana football Week 3 press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, Xavier Harris, Isiah Childs

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies dropped their Week 2 game against North Dakota this past Saturday, as UM let a 17-point halftime lead slip to fall to the Fighting Hawks 27-24.

UM dropped from No. 4 to No. 8 in the FCS top 25 poll on Monday and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Next up for the Grizzlies is Morehead State (2-0), a non-scholarship school out of the Pioneer League. Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Missoula at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and the Montana Television Network will have the broadcast.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, senior running back and wide receiver Xavier Harris and senior linebacker Isiah Childs met with the media on Monday to discuss the loss to UND and look ahead to Morehead State.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.