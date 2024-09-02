Montana football Week 2 press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, S Ryder Meyer, RB Nick Ostmo

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies opened the season with a 29-24 victory over Missouri State on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM slipped one spot in Monday's Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll to No. 4, though punter and kicker Ty Morrison was honored by the Big Sky Conference as the special teams player of the week.

Montana now looks ahead to its first road game of the season as UM is set to travel to Grand Forks, North Dakota, to take on the University of North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks, also of the Missouri Valley Football Conference like Missouri State, are ranked No. 23 in the FCS and dropped their opener to Iowa State, 21-3, over the weekend.

Griz head coach Bobby Hauck, senior safety Ryder Meyer and senior running back Nick Ostmo met with the media on Monday to look ahead to UM's game against UND. To see the full press conference, check out the video above.