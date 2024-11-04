Montana football Week 11 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Junior Bergen, Ryan Tirrell

MISSOULA — For the first time in almost a full month, the Montana Grizzlies will be back home in Missoula this coming week for a big top-10 clash at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Montana (7-2, 4-1 Big Sky) is coming off of a 42-7 win over Cal Poly. The Grizzlies rose one spot to No. 7 in the latest Stats FCS Top 25, which was released on Monday. Punt returner Junior Bergen was also named the Big Sky Conference's special teams player of the week after returning his sixth career punt return for a touchdown, which set a new Big Sky record.

After a bye and back-to-back road games, UM now turns its attention to arguably its biggest game of the season so far when the Grizzlies host No. 4 UC Davis in front of a national audience on ESPN2 with a scheduled 8:15 p.m. kickoff. Davis enters the game 8-1 on the season and 5-0 in league play and firmly in the hunt for the Big Sky regular-season championship.

These two teams met last season in California, where Montana won 31-23.

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior linebacker Ryan Tirrell and Bergen met with the media on Monday to discuss the win over Cal Poly while previewing the upcoming game against the Aggies.

To view the full press conference, check out the video above.

