Montana football to host player reunion weekend as part of stadium’s 40th anniversary

MISSOULA — To help celebrate the 40th anniversary of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, the Montana Grizzlies are calling all former football players to reunite at “The Mecca of FCS Football” for a reunion weekend of Oct. 17 when the Griz take on Idaho.



The reunion is spearheaded by the Grizzly Football Players Association and features a whole weekend of activities celebrating the Griz football brotherhood.



The weekend starts Thursday, Oct. 15, when head coach Bobby Kennedy has invited all former players to attend practice — no cleats necessary. After practice Kennedy will invite former players up to meet the current team, and an informal social will then be held at Red’s Bar downtown.



On Friday, Oct. 16, there will be an informal lunch gathering at the Missoula Club before players are invited back to campus for a tour of the Grizzly Athletics facilities. Former players will then be invited by Kennedy to attend that afternoon’s team meeting in the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center as the Griz undergo their final preparations for Saturday’s game.



The evening concludes with all former players invited to attend the annual Montana Wine & Beer Festival hosted by the Grizzly Scholarship Association at a discounted rate of $50.



On Saturday, Oct. 17, former players are invited to attend the GFPA’s official tailgate party located outside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. Players who register will also receive two complimentary tickets to the Idaho game to cheer on the Griz against the Vandals from the stands.



During the game, players who have registered will then be invited down to the field for a special 40th anniversary celebration.

To RSVP for the weekend’s events and receive your two complimentary tickets, contact Meredith Wright at the Adams Center ticket office at meredith.wright@mso.umt.edu. Players who already have tickets are asked to contact info@grizzlyfpa.com to receive details about the reunion.

