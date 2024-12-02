Montana football playoff press conference with coach Bobby Hauck, Ryder Meyer and Eli Gillman

MISSOULA — The No. 14-seeded Montana Grizzlies are headed into the second round of the FCS playoffs with a rematch on deck this Saturday.

UM (9-4) advanced after a 41-27 victory over Tennessee State in the first round in Missoula this past Saturday. Now, the Grizzlies are headed to Brookings, S.D., where they will take on No. 3 South Dakota State (10-2) in in the second round a rematch of last year's FCS title game.

Kickoff is slated for 12 p.m. Mountain time.

UM head coach Bobby Hauck, senior safety Ryder Meyer and sophomore running back Eli Gillman all met with the media on Monday to preview their upcoming game with the Jackrabbits. To view the full press conference, check out the video above.

