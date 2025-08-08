Montana football announces addition of 15 new players as team reports for fall camp

MISSOULA — Montana football coach Bobby Hauck announced the addition of 15 new players to the roster as the Grizzlies reported for fall camp on Thursday, capping a busy summer of recruiting for the UM staff.

The Griz added 10 transfers from the collegiate ranks, and five prep standouts to fill out the roster on report day.

Hauck and his staff addressed needs up and down the roster after losing 26 players to graduation last year, adding eight newcomers to the defense and seven to the offense. The Griz continued to invest in the fronts with eight total linemen added — four on offense and four on defense — making up the bulk of the class.

Including summer and winter transfers and the prep players that signed with the program in December and February, a total of 50 new players will take the field in the first official practice on Saturday. Indicative of the new era of college football, 28 transfers and 22 incoming freshmen will all compete for playing time with the 60 returners to this year’s squad.

The state of Montana continues to be a recruiting priority with the Grizzly staff, with seven newcomers hailing from the Treasure State and 33 total Montana natives on the roster.

The Griz will hold the first of 19 official fall camp practices on Saturday at its traditional home of Dornblaser Field.

Montana opens the season on Sept. 6 against Central Washington to start a historic schedule with eight regular season home games — an FCS first. Season ticket packages and single game tickets are on sale now at GrizTix.com.

Below is a list of Montana's 15 additions:

Weston Adams, WR, R-Jr., 5-11, 200, Shell Wyo., IMG Academy (Fla.), Illinois;

Jose Balver-Mendoza, OL, R-Fr., 6-5, 290, Athens Ga., Cedar Shoals HS, Kennesaw St.

Blake Bohannon, WR, R-Sr., 6-1, 190, Woodstock Ga., Etowah HS, Kennesaw St.

Jeilani Davis, S, R-Fr., 6-0, 202, Inglewood, Calif., Mater Dei HS / Utah

Cole Harpole, DL, Fr., 6-3, 225, Gunter, Texas, Gunter HS

Dylan Jemtegaard, OL, R-Sr., 6-4, 295, Yelm Wash., Yelm HS, Cal

Taylor Jones, S, Fr., 6-1, 205, Missoula, Mont., Loyola Sacred Heart

Rashid Mansour, DB, Jr., 6-0, 175, Clovis Calif., Clovis North HS, Reedley

Patrick Matan, OL, Gr., 6-4, 301, Chevy Chase Md., Gonzaga College HS, NC State

Sam Merriman, LB, Fr., 6-0, 210, Seattle, Wash., Bishop Blanchet HS

Cole Muilenburg, DL, R-Fr., 6-5, 220, Gig Harbor, Wash., Peninsula HS, Valparaiso

Drew Price, QB, Fr., 5-10, 175, Jacksonville, Fla., Ponte Vedra HS

Hayden Schwartz, DL, R-Jr., 6-4, 250, Jacksonville, Fla., The Bolles School, Minnesota

Zekiel Seumalo, DL, Jr., 6-0, 270, Kent Wash., Kentwood HS, Allan Hancock

Spencer Tripp, OL, Fr., 5-11, 270, Missoula, Mont., Big Sky HS

