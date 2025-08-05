Montana football adds three analysts to coaching staff ahead of fall camp

MISSOULA Three familiar faces with deep connections to the program and the region have joined the Montana football staff as analysts, head coach Bobby Hauck announced Tuesday.

Former Grizzly defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Kent Baer, who helped lead some of the best defenses in UM history, returns to Missoula as a senior analyst this season.

Also returning as a defensive analyst is a one-time protégé of Baer's — former Big Sky Defensive MVP Alex Gubner, who comes back to UM after stints as a player in both the NFL and CFL.

Rounding out the analyst staff on offense is Eric Price, a 30-plus year coaching veteran at the game's highest levels who just wrapped up his third year as the pass game coordinator for the United Football League's Houston Roughnecks.

"Year in, year out, we continue to add experience, knowledge and expertise to our coaching staff. It's such a great benefit to our players to be exposed to guys that know this much football, have this much experience, and can pass it on to them. I'm really looking forward to watching these guys work with our team," said Hauck.

Baer returns to the sidelines in Missoula after stepping away from the Grizzly program in 2023 to focus on his personal health. A 50-year veteran mentor and a 2002 finalist for the Frank Broyles Award, he led Montana's defense for five seasons after joining the program in 2018.

During that time his units gave up one touchdown or less in 11 games, helped the Griz advance to the playoffs three times in four full seasons, and led the league in sacks for two-straight seasons. He also helped engineer Montana's historic win over No. 20 Washington in Seattle.

Baer also helped mentor 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner Dante Olson, 2022 Buchanan Award finalists Patrick O'Connell and Justin Ford (also the Big Sky newcomer of the year), 48 different All-America picks, and six first-team All-Big Sky honorees.

"It's great to have Kent back in a senior analyst role and working with our defense. Obviously, he has had a long career, he knows our program and has a lot of football knowledge. That will benefit everybody," Hauck added.

Gubner was one of the best to ever do it in maroon and silver during his time as a player at UM and was the most decorated Grizzly following the 2023 Big Sky championship season. He earned All-America honors in three different years, first-team all-conference honors twice, and was named the Big Sky defensive MVP following his senior season — one of only seven interior defensive linemen to ever earn that distinction.

After graduation he signed as a free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs and was one of the last players waived from the team in fall camp. He then returned to UM and worked as a graduate assistant on the D-line in 2024 under Mike Linehan while training for a playing opportunity in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

"We're excited to have Gub back in the family," said Hauck. "He is a good young coaching prospect and we're looking forward to him being able to learn more and more about the game. He certainly brings great perspective and work ethic to our D-line room."

Price is another veteran of the game who comes to Missoula to serve as offensive analyst. He brings over 33-years of experience at the NFL, UFL, FBS, and FCS levels.

He also served as an offensive coordinator for 10 seasons at Alabama, UTEP, Memphis and Tulane, and currently serves as the pass game coordinator for the Houston Roughnecks of the UFL, a position he's held for since 2023.

His long resume also includes a stop in Jacksonville where helped the Jaguars reach the AFC title game in 2017 as a wide receivers coach, a stop in New York where he helped the Jets to a playoff win in 2001 under head coach Herm Edwards, and a year as a graduate assistant at Miami when the Hurricanes played in the 1993 FBS national championship game against Alabama in the Sugar Bowl.

Since 2023 he's also been coaching the next generation of QBs and receivers at the Price Elite Passing Academy that he started with his father, legendary Washington State head coach Mike Price.

"Eric is a guy that has had an unbelievable coaching career. He's coaching in the UFL in the wintertime and wanted to be a part of Grizzly football this fall. He is another guy that brings a lot of expertise, technical knowledge, and will certainly help us with offensive game planning," Hauck said.

The Grizzlies report for fall camp on Thursday with the first full practice set for Saturday.

