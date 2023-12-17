Montana fans react to unforgettable double-OT semifinal win over NDSU

MISSOULA — The celebration after Montana locked up a trip to the FCS championship game for the first time since 2009 quickly spilled out of the at-capacity Washington-Grizzly Stadium stands and onto the field.

Both goal posts were promptly dismantled, a byproduct of a jubilant fan base reveling in the aftermath of its team pulling out a stunning 31-29 double-overtime victory over powerhouse North Dakota State to deny the Bison a consecutive trip to the title game.

MTN Sports caught up with some Griz fans following the thrilling semifinal to get their thoughts about the breathtaking win, with one person describing it as the "experience of a lifetime."

The Grizzlies will travel to Fricso, Texas, on Jan. 7 where they'll meet defending champion South Dakota State in the title game.