Montana, Eastern Washington to play on ESPN2

MISSOULA — Montana’s men's basketball game on March 3 against Eastern Washington will now air on ESPN2. The game will now tip off at 9:00 p.m. (MT).

The regular-season finale will put the spotlight on Missoula in a game that features the two winningest teams of the previous decade in the Big Sky Conference. Montana has 207 wins, and Eastern Washington has 205.

The teams have also combined for six of the last 10 Big Sky regular-season championships.

The Eagles have won two straight Big Sky regular-season titles and are under first-year head coach Dan Monson.

Montana is off to a 6-3 start this season, matching the best opening to a season since 2018-19. The Grizzlies’ three losses have all come against undefeated teams that are ranked in the top 21 of the NCAA NET Rankings.

This is the second time that Montana has hosted an ESPN game under the current Big Sky agreement, and the first since the 2022 Brawl of the Wild was on ESPNU.

