Montana coach Bobby Hauck named 2025 American Football Coaches Association president

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — University of Montana head coach Bobby Hauck will lead the American Football Coaches Association in 2025 as president of the organization.

Hauck, who moves up from first vice president, succeeds outgoing president Jeff McMartin of Central College. Hauck was elected president by members attending the Association’s 2025 Convention on Tuesday.

In addition to Hauck, the 2025 AFCA officers include first vice president Jim Catanzaro of Lake Forest College; second vice president Steve Ryan of Morningside University and third vice president James Franklin of Penn State University.

Also serving on the Board in 2025: Clark Lea, Vanderbilt University; Jay Norvell, Colorado State University; Jason Simpson, University of Tennessee-Martin; Alvin Parker, Virginia Union University; Bret Bielema, University of Illinois; Chris Klieman, Kansas State University; Tony Elliott, University of Virginia; Brent Venables, University of Oklahoma; Grant Newsome, University of Michigan, ex officio member and chairman of the Assistant Coaches Committee; Van Malone, Kansas State University, ex officio member and chairman of the Minority Advancement Committee; Michael Christensen, Carson (Calif.) High School, ex officio member and chairman of the High School Committee; and Scott Strohmeier, Iowa Western Community College, ex officio member and Junior College representative. AFCA Executive Director Craig Bohl serves as secretary-treasurer of the organization.

Hauck completed his 13th season as head coach at Montana and has an overall record of 138-41. He coached Montana from 2003 to 2009, then became head coach at UNLV from 2010-14 before returning to Montana in 2018.

In his 18 years as a college head coach, Hauck’s overall record stands at 153-90. He has led the Griz to eight Big Sky Conference titles and four appearances in the FCS national championship game. He is a three-time AFCA regional coach of the year winner and a four-time Big Sky Conference coach of the year.

Hauck began his coaching career at Montana in 1988 as defensive backs and defensive line coach. He moved on to UCLA in 1990 as a graduate assistant, coaching DBs and special teams. Hauck was the outside linebackers coach at Northern Arizona from 1993-94, then the recruiting coordinator, safeties, outside linebackers and special teams coach at Colorado from 1995-98.

He coached DBs and special teams at Washington from 1999-2002 before returning to Montana as head coach in 2003. After his five years as head coach at UNLV, where he led the Rebels to the Heart of Dallas Bowl in 2013, Hauck was the associate head coach and special teams coordinator at San Diego State from 2015-17 before returning to Montana for a second time as head coach in 2018.

Hauck was named to the AFCA Board of Trustees in 2019 and serves as the chairman of the AFCA Ethics Committee and FCS Executive Council. He is the 23rd FCS head coach in AFCA history to serve as president, and the first from the University of Montana.

