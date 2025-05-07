MISSOULA — Among college rodeo athletes in the Treasure State, it’s easy to recognize Montana sophomore Lexi Murer.

One of the best barrel racers in the Big Sky Region, the 4-foot-10 cowgirl isn’t slowed by her diminutive stature.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Montana barrel racer Lexi Murer stands tall in college rodeo

“It personally doesn't really matter, but I would say maybe it does help them a little bit because a little less weight on their back, you know, doesn't hurt," Murer said, nodding toward her horses, Razor and Moji.

"They're your best friend, for sure," she added. "Like, you want to spend all the time you can with them."

Razor is Murer’s main horse now, but she got her start on Moji.

"I started barrel racing probably when I was like 8 years old, just kind of going to the local jackpots and everything," Murer said. "But in high school I decided that I would try the whole high school rodeo scene, and that went well. So, I decided to continue it in college.”

MTN Sports Montana barrel racer Lexi Murer and horse Moji

Growing up, Murer and Moji competed at the Junior National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas. They won a Montana high school state championship and competed at the National High School Rodeo Finals.

Now, Murer rides Razor on the college rodeo circuit. The duo qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo last year during Murer’s freshman season and will compete at this year's CNFR next month in Casper, Wyo.

“It's just an honor to go and represent — like when I went to the CNFR this last summer, I got so many messages from staff at the university and people on our board just encouraging me," Murer said. "It was just really nice. And it's nice to represent the state.”

MTN Sports Montana barrel racer Lexi Murer's horse Razor

Murer came to the University of Montana from Bigfork via Flathead High School in Kalispell. She settled on UM not just for the chance to compete in rodeo but for the university’s pharmacy program.

“I just got accepted into the pharmacy grad program this last fall, so I'm excited for that," she said. "Growing up, I've always had a kidney disease, and just through that, I got to know the pharmacist at home really well. And I just kind of decided that was something that I wanted to pursue.”

Murer was diagnosed with IgA nephropathy during elementary school. The kidney disease can lead to inflammation and organ damage.

“There have definitely kind of been a little bit of ups and downs through the years," Murer said. "But right now, we're on an up, so that's good.”

To keep her health in check, Murer takes medication and tries to keep a regular exercise routine.

“It's a little hard balancing school, exercise and keeping the horses in shape and everything, so right now, I'm not really going to the gym very much," she admitted. "I'm mostly keeping the horses in shape, and that's kind of my exercise for the day.”

Which seems to suit Moji and Razor just fine.