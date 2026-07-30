Montana adds veteran coach Chris White as special teams coordinator

MISSOULA — Montana head football coach Bobby Kennedy announced Thursday that Chris White, a veteran of more than 30 years coaching at the sport's highest levels — including 19 seasons in the Big Ten, ACC and NFL — has joined the Grizzly staff as special teams coordinator.



White comes to Montana from Memphis, where he helped the Tigers reach three consecutive bowl games. His resume also includes stops at Buffalo, Michigan, the Detroit Lions, UConn, Syracuse and the Minnesota Vikings, who reached the NFL playoffs three times and won two NFC North titles in his tenure. All told, White has helped his teams reach 13 postseason appearances.



White and Kennedy worked together at Iowa from 2013 to 2016 under head coach Kirk Ferentz, helping lead the Hawkeyes to four bowl games, including the 2016 Rose Bowl. White has arrived in Missoula and will begin working with the team immediately as players report Friday.



“I'm really excited about coach White joining our staff. He has extensive FBS and NFL experience and will bring a pro-style perspective to our special teams. He is a great addition because of his background and experience at a high level," Kennedy said.



"This is the first time in a long time we have hired a special teams coordinator as one of our 10 assistants, and there is nobody I would rather work with than Chris because I think he is really good."



Before arriving in Missoula, White spent three seasons as special teams coordinator at Memphis, helping the Tigers advance to three consecutive bowl games under coach Ryan Silverfield.



During his tenure, the Tigers went 29-10, including a 42-37 victory over West Virginia in the 2024 Scooters Coffee Frisco Bowl and a 36-26 win over Iowa State in the 2023 AutoZone Liberty Bowl. Memphis also posted back-to-back 10-win seasons in that stretch, just the fifth and sixth in program history.

White's special teams unit featured Sutton Smith, the 2024 College Football Network Preseason AAC Kick Returner of the Year, who ranked 18th nationally in kickoff returns at 24.2 yards per return the previous season.



"I could not be more excited to join the staff here at Montana. Coach Kennedy has been a longtime friend since we worked together at Iowa. We had a great run there. I became really close with him and his wife LaShonda, and we have had a great friendship ever since. When he got the job here, I was so proud of him and happy for him," White said.



"Then he called me and asked if I wanted to be part of it. I was really about to retire and I said, 'What the heck?' I had never been to Montana. I have heard great things, and it has been exactly as advertised — the players, the tradition, the fan support, everything. I am so excited for the first game to see the atmosphere. It is going to be incredible."



White is the first full-time special teams coordinator on the Grizzly staff since 2017. He takes over the group from former head coach Bobby Hauck, who served double duty. During Hauck’s tenure the Grizzlies consistently produced some of the best units in the FCS, returning 21 punts and 11 kickoffs for touchdowns across his 14 seasons.

He also helped develop multiple NCAA record holders in the return game like Junior Bergen and Malik Flowers, and two Ray Guy FCS Punters of the Year.



“Obviously, I have big shoes to fill. Special teams was important to Coach Hauck and was his bread and butter. I can tell how important it was just from watching the tape. The punt return and kickoff coverage last year were incredible. It’s just ingrained in the team, and I can’t wait to get to work with the core guys we have. Hopefully we can keep that standard and elevate it if we can,” added White.



White and the Grizzlies open the first fall camp under Kennedy when players report to campus on Friday.

