Money Williams' late shot, 35 points help lift Montana to road victory at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho — Money Williams' shot with 24 seconds remaining Thursday night helped lift Montana to a 79-73 road victory over Idaho to remain unbeaten early in the Big Sky Conference schedule.

Williams' basket gave the Grizzlies a 75-73 lead after Idaho had erased an 18-point first-half deficit. Jackson Rasmussen's layup with 1:33 left put the Vandals ahead 73-71. Williams then made a pair of free throws to tie the score, which set up his go-ahead shot.

Idaho had a chance to tie it again but Kolton Mitchell missed with 13 seconds remaining. Tyler Thompson then hit a pair of foul shots make it 77-73. Williams capped the scoring with two more free throws.

Williams led all scorers with 35 points on 11-of-21 shooting. He made 12 of 14 from the stripe. Williams also had five assists. Te'Jon Sawyer added 16 and Kenyon Aguino had 13 as the Grizzlies shot 50% from the floor.

Montana (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky) went ahead 36-18 on a jumper by Williams at the 4:12 mark of the opening half. They led 44-30 at the break.

Idaho was led by Rasmussen's 16 points and seven rebounds. Brody Rowbury contributed 15 points and seven boards. The Vandals out-rebounded Montana 41-32 and had 17 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points.

The Grizzlies look to run their Big Sky record to 4-0 when the play at Eastern Washington on Saturday.

