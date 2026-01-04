Money Williams' 31 2nd-half points help lift Montana over Northern Colorado

MISSOULA — On a night where everything went right for Montana, the Grizzlies remained hot with another key win in a rematch of last year’s Big Sky Conference championship game.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Money Williams' 31 second-half points lift Griz to 88-79 victory over Northern Colorado

Money Williams scored all 31 of his points in the second half to help lift the Griz to an 88-79 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday at Dahlberg Arena.

In the first half, the 3-ball was falling early for the Grizzlies as they knocked down 6 of 14 in the with Grant Kepley and Tyler Isaac both knocking down two of their own.

Despite the Griz’s hot start, the Bears, led by Brock Wisne’s 22 points, kept it within striking distance, attacking the interior and the perimiter, knocking down 11 3s of their own.

But the Bears were no match for Williams’ impressive second half, where he led a scoring barrage after going scoreless in the first half.

Williams found creative ways to drive to the basket, knocking down multiple layups and cashing in at the free throw line, going 17 for 17.

Along with his 31 points, added five assists.

Montana improved to 7-7 overall and to 2-2 in the Big Sky. It will look to keep its conference success going on Thursday on the road at Idaho.

