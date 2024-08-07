Mike Hudson returns to Montana Grizzlies as defensive analyst

(Editor's note: University of Montana news release)

MISSOULA — Mike Hudson, who helped the Grizzlies reach a pair of FCS championship games and win five-straight Big Sky Conference titles between 2005 and 2009, has returned to Missoula as a defensive analyst, his former boss Bobby Hauck announced Wednesday.

Hudson, a veteran college mentor with over 30 years of experience, held several positions during his first tenure with the Grizzlies. He served as linebackers coach (2010), defensive secondary coach (2008-09), running backs coach (2005-08) and director of operations (2009) and was the associate head coach from 2005-10.

"It’s great to have Mike back on our staff. He knows Montana football well, plus he’s got great experience and coaching ability," Hauck said.

“He brings a lot of schematic knowledge, and I think his coaching style will fit in well with our staff and will help them prepare."

During his previous stint with the Griz “Hud” coached some of the greatest players to ever wear maroon and silver, including NFL draftees Caleb McSurdy (linebacker), safety Shann Schillinger, and cornerback Trumaine Johnson.

He returns to Missoula having most recently served as the assistant head coach and O-line assistant at UT Martin in 2023 where he helped the Skyhawks to a Big South/OVC championship.

He first came to Montana in 2005 from Sam Houston where he served as the Bearkats' defensive coordinator on a team that beat the then-No. 1 Griz 41-29 in Huntsville, Texas, then lost to UM later that year 34-14 in the 2004 1-AA semifinal in Missoula.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be back in Montana and working with Coach Hauck,” said Hudson. “I can’t wait to get back with Griz Nation.”

The bulk of Hudson’s career has been spent at Texas State where he worked for 18 years on the defensive side of the ball. He most recently coached the Bobcats' defensive line from 2011-15 and previously coached the linebackers from 1995-2002 while serving as defensive coordinator from 2001-02. He began his coaching career in San Marcos as a student coach (1987-88) and graduate assistant (1990-91).

During his combined time at Texas State, Hudson's players earned numerous all-conference honors as well as All-Americans Ypres Thomas in 1995, Myron Coleman in 2000 and Greg Pitts in 2002. In 2012 he mentored Joplo Bartu, a second-team All-WAC defensive end and linebacker who played four seasons in the NFL.

Other stops in his career include New Mexico (1994) under head coach Dennis Franchione, two stops at Trinity University in San Antonio (1992-93 and 2019), and two years at Rice University in Houston where he served as a defensive analyst from 2016-2018.

He was born in Bryan, Texas, and raised in San Antonio. He played collegiate football at Angelo State and earned a B.S. degree in kinesiology from Texas San Antonio in 1994. He and his wife, Dyan, have two children, Lee and Loryn.

