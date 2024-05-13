Melanie Meuchel resigns as Montana Grizzlies softball coach

MISSOULA — Melanie Meuchel has resigned as head softball coach at the University of Montana. The UM sports information office announced Meuchel's resignation Monday afternoon.

The 2024 season was Meuchel's seventh as head coach at Montana. The Grizzlies went 17-33 overall this year, including a 1-14 record in the Big Sky Conference. Montana's season ended with back-to-back losses at the Big Sky postseason tournament in Pocatello, Idaho.

Meuchel's career record at Montana was 128-200.

Meuchel, a 1997 graduate of Missoula Big Sky High School, joined the Grizzlies in the fall of 2013 when she was hired by the program’s first head coach, Jamie Pinkerton, 17 months before Montana made its on-field debut in February 2015. She was promoted to head coach in October of 2017.

In a press release, UM indicated that a national search for Meuchel’s replacement is under way, and will be assisted in the search by Jeff Schemmel at College Sports Solutions.

