Malia Kipp, trailblazing former Montana Lady Griz player, passes away

MISSOULA — Malia Kipp, the trailblazing former Montana Lady Griz basketball player who broke barriers as the first Montana Tribal member to play NCAA Division I women’s basketball on a full-ride scholarship, passed away on Tuesday morning.

Her mother, Dee Ann Kipp, shared the news on social media. No other details were provided.

"We are saddened to share with you the passing of our daughter, Malia Kipp," Dee Ann wrote. "She was a devoted daughter, granddaughter, mother, sister, auntie, cousin, nurse and friend. Our hearts are breaking.

"When final arrangements are made we will let you know."

Kipp, who grew up in Browning and graduated from Browning High School in 1992, opened the door for many future Native American female athletes when she took her talents to Missoula and suited up for the Montana Lady Griz from 1992-96. Playing for legendary head coach Robin Selvig, Kipp is credited as an idol and role model by many Native American athletes who inspired them to pursue basketball at the Division I level.

Kipp's story was recently immortalized in the PBS documentary, "Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer," an award-winning film that was co-produced by former Lady Griz player Megan Harrington.

MTN Sports caught up with Kipp, Harrington and more last fallabout Kipp's impact to basketball on the reservations in Montana.

“Her initially being Native American just paved the way for all of us,” said Shanae Gilham, who is Kipp’s cousin and eventually followed in her footsteps from Browning to the Lady Griz. “Seeing her being a Native American female that makes it at a DI level, that just opened up a whole new door for all of us.”

Kipp, a member of the Blackfeet Tribe, was a registered nurse and most recently lived in Ronan.

