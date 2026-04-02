KALISPELL — Cooper Pelc, a standout wide receiver from the state champion Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack football team, has committed to continue his football career at the University of Montana.

Pelc announced his commitment on social media on March 28.

Courtesy Cooper Pelc Cooper Pelc announces commitment to Montana

With his dad being a former football player and his mom a former track runner, the Griz roots run deep in his family.

“One of the first things he said to me after I committed was there's nothing like making a big play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium,” Pelc said. “I'm just kind of looking forward to making my first play.”

That was the message former Griz center and national champion Brian Pelc told his son Cooper after he announced his commitment to UM.

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'Making my first play': Kalispell Glacier receiver Cooper Pelc announces commitment to Montana

With the support of his parents, Brian and Kelli Pelc, Cooper saw the opportunity to continue his family legacy at Montana.

“Both my parents were Grizzlies, and once I got the opportunity to play for coach (Bobby Kennedy), I kind of just took it, and I'm super glad that I did,” Pelc said.

Pelc is part of the first recruiting class for new Griz head coach Bobby Kennedy, whom Pelc has known for years through his connections with Montana.

So when coach Kennedy took the helm back in February, it was an easy call for Pelc.

“I definitely noticed that coach Kennedy made it a point that he wanted to get all the in-state guys to go to the Griz, and he wanted to make it a point that he wants to move the program forward,” Pelc said. “He wants me to be a part of it, and I just got a lot of respect for him for that part.”

Along with Pelc, the Grizzlies' 2027 recruiting class so far includes three additional Montana natives in Missoula Big Sky's Eli Kasberg and Quincy King and Sentinel's Sam Sirmon, as well as Frank Abreu from Kula, Hawaii.

When asked if coach Kennedy’s personal recruiting graphics had any influence on his decision to commit to the Griz, Pelc chuckled.

“It definitely had an influence because he loves making those things, and I think he stays up at night making them," Pelc said. "It was always fun showing them to my parents and showing them to my family and stuff.”

Now that Pelc has made his commitment, his focus is fully on the upcoming high school season, where the Glacier Wolfpack will look to defend their state championship.

Pelc is hoping to become a vocal leader under the wisdom of head coach Grady Bennett, who is also a former Griz and has been shaping Pelc for the next level since he entered the program.

“I think coach (Bennett) sets the standard for us, and we live up to it, so looking for a college that I want to go to, that's like one of the first things I look for, is how similar it is to the high school,” Pelc said. “I definitely just want to focus on my senior season. I think I can do that more now that I'm committed and recruiting is kind of in the background.”

