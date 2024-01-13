Mack Konig's career high, Dani Bartsch's double double pace Montana women at NAU

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Mack Konig scored a career-high 24 points, Dani Bartsch had 11 points and 14 rebounds and Montana fended off Northern Arizona 89-84 on Saturday at the Walkup Skydome.

Konig made 10 of 17 field goals, including four 3-pointers, and also dished out seven assists as the Lady Griz improved to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the Big Sky Conference. Bartsch's double double was her third of the season.

Leading by one point with 1:10 remaining, M.J. Bruno hit a 3-pointer from the corner to give the Lady Griz an 82-78 advantage. Two free throws by Carmen Gfeller extended the lead to 84-78 with 36 seconds remaining. Gfeller made two more foul shots with 13.7 seconds left to keep it at a two-possession game.

Gfeller finished with 18 points. Gina Marxen scored 12 for the Lady Griz. Montana shot 14 for 34 from 3-point range and made nine more 3s that the homestanding Lumberjacks.

Former Montana State player Leia Beattie led NAU with 22 points and five rebounds.

The Lady Griz will next travel to Bozeman to face Montana State on Saturday in the first of two Brawl of the Wild rivalry matchups this season. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.