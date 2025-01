MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz dropped a heart-breaker to rival Montana State, 67-66, at Dahlberg Arena on Saturday afternoon.

UM fell to 7-12 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky Conference play while MSU improved to 18-2 overall and 8-0 in league play.

After the game, Lady Griz acting head coach Nate Harris, senior forward Dani Bartsch and junior guard Mack Konig met with the media to break down the loss to the Bobcats.

