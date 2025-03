BOISE, Idaho — Mack Konig erupted for a career-high 29 points and the sixth-seeded Montana Lady Griz upset No. 2 Northern Arizona 71-67 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference women's tournament.

Afterward, interim head coach Nate Harris and Lady Griz players Konig and Dani Bartsch joined the postgame press conference to discuss the win and Wednesday's championship. To watch, see the video player above.