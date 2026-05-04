Kevin Swindler, Callie Wilson net Big Sky athlete of the week honors for Montana Grizzlies

MISSOULA — The Montana track and field program had a record-breaking weekend in Pocatello, Idaho, at the Bengal Invitational. The strong performances were noticed around the league as Kevin Swindler and Callie Wilson earned athlete of the week honors, the Big Sky announced on Monday.



The Grizzlies broke six program records over the weekend and have given themselves plenty of momentum heading into the Big Sky Conference championship in two weeks. Athlete of the week honors are always impressive, but even more so this late in the season with every team in action.

“This is not an easy week to get athlete of the week because everybody is in action, so it really makes it even sweeter,” head coach Doug Fraley said. “Both of these athletes are very, very deserving of the honor after their impressive performances over the weekend.”

Swindler broke the Montana program record in the men’s pole vault on Saturday with a jump of 17-7.25. In a field featuring several of the Big Sky’s top athletes in the event, Swindler won by half a foot.

The junior’s mark ranks 17th in the NCAA West Region and is the best in the Big Sky this year. He broke Carson Weeden’s program record from last year at the Big Sky championships. The Big Sky champion indoors has now gone over 17 feet in two meets this outdoor season.

“He’s been kind of a ticking time bomb this season,” Fraley said. “He’s been so steady but waiting for a breakout, so it was great to see him a big jump on Saturday because he is certainly capable of that.”

Wilson has been robbed of multiple school records because of the wind, but that hasn’t stopped her from putting up eye-popping numbers. The freshman phenom won the women’s 100 meters in a time of 11.34, the 200 in a time of 23.36.

The times were the fastest in program history in both events but fell just outside the legal window for wind readings. They do still qualify her for the West region leaderboards, where she ranks 36th in the 100 and 58th in the 200.

Wilson won both the 60 and 200 Big Sky championships indoors. She currently has the fastest 100 time in the league and ranks second in the 200.

The freshman also anchored Montana’s 4x100-meter relay team to a school record on Saturday morning. Wilson combined with Brooke Zetooney, Rileigh McGree and Lily Meskers to run the fastest time in the Big Sky this season at 44.66 seconds.



“She really hit her gear that we’ve been waiting on this outdoor season,” Fraley said. “Callie turned in some tremendous performances in Pocatello.”

Montana will have one final regular-season meet this Friday at the Tom Gage Classic in Bozeman. The bulk of the roster will be off until the Big Sky Conference championships, which begin on May 13 in Portland, Ore.