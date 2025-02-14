Idaho State pulls away from Montana Lady Griz in second half for 66-46 victory

POCATELLO, Idaho — Montana managed just six second-half field goals Thursday night and saw a close game in the third quarter turn into a 66-46 loss at Idaho State in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

Idaho State outscored the Lady Griz 34-16 in the second and third quarters. UM, though it led by four points early in the third, shot just 6 of 18 in the game's final 20 minutes.

Tasia Jordan led three Idaho State players in double figures with 14 points, while Laurel grad Alyse Aby added 13 and Piper Carlson scored 11. Jordan and Carlson combined for 16 points after halftime, a stretch in which the Bengals shot 48.3% from the field.

The Lady Griz were paced by Mack Konig's 17 points. Konig made 6 of 13 from the floor but UM as a team hit on just 29.4% of its tries. Izabella Zingaro had 14 points and Alex Pirog had 10.

Montana (10-14, 6-7 Big Sky) travels to play Weber State on Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.

