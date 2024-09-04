Watch Now
How to watch the Montana Grizzlies vs. North Dakota Fighting Hawks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Montana Grizzlies hit the road for the first time this college football season for a top-25 matchup with former Big Sky Conference rival North Dakota.

The Griz, who opened their season last week with a 29-24 win over Missouri State, are ranked fourth, while the Fighting Hawks are ranked No. 23 after opening with a 21-3 loss at FBS Iowa State last week.

Montana and North Dakota are scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. (MT) inside the Alerus Center.

The game will be broadcast by Midco Sports and air on the MTN channel across Montana. Coverage begins at 4:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show. Learn more about the MTN channel and where to find it.

The game is also available to stream on ESPN+ or Midco Sports Plus.

