Helena native, former Montana punter Brian Buschini receives NFL rookie minicamp invite

BILLINGS — Helena native and former Montana punter Brian Buschini has received an NFL rookie minicamp in from the New York Giants.

Buschini, a graduate of Capital High School in Helena, spent three years with the Grizzlies (2019-21) before transferring to the University of Nebraska prior to the 2022 season. At Montana, Buschini was recognized as the top punter in the FCS in 2021.

At Nebraska in 2024, Buschini was an honorable-mention All-Big Ten performer. He handled all of the punting duties for Nebraska last season in addition to being the primary kickoff specialist. He averaged 44.7 yards per punt, the fifth-highest average in school history.

Buschini placed 16 of his 45 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line, including eight inside the 10.

With the Grizzlies, Buschini averaged 45.8 yards on 75 career punts. He had 30 punts of 50 yards or longer while placing 35 of his 75 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. Buschini also handled kickoffs for Montana, recording 35 career touchbacks. He was named a first-team All-American in 2021.

