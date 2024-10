GREELEY, Colo. — Coming off a bye, No. 9-ranked Montana looked to stay in the win column as it visited Big Sky Conference opponent Northern Colorado at Nottingham Field on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Montana came in with a three-game winning streak over UNC, including consecutive shutouts in 2021 and 2023. Like the Griz, the Bears were also coming into the game from an off week.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game at Northern Colorado in the video above.