High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana vs. Sacred Heart

Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana vs. Sacred Heart
Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana vs. Sacred Heart
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — Montana returned welcomed FCS independent Sacred Heart to Washington-Grizzly Stadium an out-of-league game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The fourth-ranked Grizzlies were playing at home for the sixth time in seven weeks as they continued their schedule of 12 consecutive games without a bye.

Montana entered with an undefeated record. The Griz rallied in the second half last week for a 28-9 win at home against Cal Poly to improve their record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky. Sacred Heart, which will join the Coastal Athletic Association next season, came in with a 5-2 overall mark.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana and Sacred Heart in the video above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Results from around the state