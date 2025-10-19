Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana vs. Sacred Heart

MISSOULA — Montana returned welcomed FCS independent Sacred Heart to Washington-Grizzly Stadium an out-of-league game on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025.

The fourth-ranked Grizzlies were playing at home for the sixth time in seven weeks as they continued their schedule of 12 consecutive games without a bye.

Montana entered with an undefeated record. The Griz rallied in the second half last week for a 28-9 win at home against Cal Poly to improve their record to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big Sky. Sacred Heart, which will join the Coastal Athletic Association next season, came in with a 5-2 overall mark.

