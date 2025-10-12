High School College More Sports Watch Now
Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana vs. Cal Poly

MISSOULA — Montana returned to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for its homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025.

The fourth-ranked Grizzlies, donning throwback uniforms to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the 1995 national championship team, hosted Cal Poly for both teams' third Big Sky Conference game of the season.

Montana entered the game with an undefeated record. The Griz rallied last week for a 42-38 win at Idaho State to push their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the Big Sky. The Mustangs were 3-3 overall with a 1-1 mark in conference play after suffering a 34-27 loss to UC Davis the week prior.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana and Cal Poly in the video above.

