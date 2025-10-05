Grizzly Replay: No. 4 Montana at Idaho State

POCATELLO, Idaho — After beginning the 2025 college football season with four consecutive home games, the Montana Grizzlies finally went on the road on Saturday, Oct. 4.

Montana, ranked fourth after its 4-0 start, traveled south to face Idaho State inside the ICCU Dome. The Grizzlies entered the game coming off their impressive 41-30 win over Idaho the previous week.

Idaho State, meanwhile, entered the game with a 2-3 overall record. The Bengals defeated Northern Colorado 26-18 to begin Big Sky play on Sept. 27.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game with Idaho State in the video above.