Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana vs. Northern Colorado

MISSOULA — The No. 3-ranked Montana Grizzlies returned to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 3.

Montana hosted Northern Colorado, a team the Grizzlies had dominated in recent head-to-head meetings. But this year's Bears entered on a two-game winning streak. UNC was 2-3 overall and 1-1 in Big Sky play entering the contest.

UM was 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Sky play following last week's big win at UC Davis.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana and Northern Colorado in the video above.