Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana at Weber State

OGDEN, Utah — Third-ranked Montana kicked off the back half of its Big Sky Conference football schedule at Weber State on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

The Grizzlies entered the game with an unblemished 8-0 overall record, including a 4-0 mark in Big Sky play. But they had lost the past three meetings versus Weber State and hadn't won in Ogden since 2012.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, entered Saturday's game with a 3-5 overall record. They were 1-3 in the Big Sky coming off a 23-20 loss to Eastern Washington.

Watch a condensed replay of No. 3 Montana's game versus Weber State in the video above.

