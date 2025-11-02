High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana at Weber State

Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana at Weber State
Posted
and last updated

OGDEN, Utah — Third-ranked Montana kicked off the back half of its Big Sky Conference football schedule at Weber State on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025.

The Grizzlies entered the game with an unblemished 8-0 overall record, including a 4-0 mark in Big Sky play. But they had lost the past three meetings versus Weber State and hadn't won in Ogden since 2012.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, entered Saturday's game with a 3-5 overall record. They were 1-3 in the Big Sky coming off a 23-20 loss to Eastern Washington.

Watch a condensed replay of No. 3 Montana's game versus Weber State in the video above.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Results from around the state