Watch Now
CollegeMontana Grizzlies

Actions

Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana 29, Missouri State 24

Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — No. 3 Montana opened its season with a 29-24 win over upset-minded Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Aug. 31.

Quarterback Logan Fife provided the Griz a spark off the bench, completing 5 of 7 passes for 90 yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Harris in the third quarter. Eli Gillman was strong in the run game, carrying the ball for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Montana got a big game from Hayden Harris, who had 2.5 sacks and three tackles-for-loss. Ryan Tirrell was in on a team-high 10 total tackles, and Ryder Meyer had an interception.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game versus Missouri State in the video above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state