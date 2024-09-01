Grizzly Replay: No. 3 Montana 29, Missouri State 24

MISSOULA — No. 3 Montana opened its season with a 29-24 win over upset-minded Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Aug. 31.

Quarterback Logan Fife provided the Griz a spark off the bench, completing 5 of 7 passes for 90 yards and a 34-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Harris in the third quarter. Eli Gillman was strong in the run game, carrying the ball for 89 yards and two touchdowns.

Defensively, Montana got a big game from Hayden Harris, who had 2.5 sacks and three tackles-for-loss. Ryan Tirrell was in on a team-high 10 total tackles, and Ryder Meyer had an interception.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game versus Missouri State in the video above.