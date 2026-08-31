Grizzly Replay: No. 2 Montana vs. Southern Utah

MISSOULA — The second-ranked Montana Grizzlies kicked off their 2026 football season with a Big Sky Conference game against Southern Utah on Saturday, Aug. 29, inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The Thunderbirds were making their return to the Big Sky after a four-year hiatus. With the league now featuring 13 football teams, Week 0 featured six Big Sky games, including this one between Montana and Southern Utah.

The Grizzlies were playing the first game under new head coach Bobby Kennedy.

Watch a condensed replay of the Montana-vs.-Southern Utah game in the video above.