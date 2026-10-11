Grizzly Replay: No. 2 Montana at No. 13 Northern Arizona

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After two impressive consecutive Big Sky Conference wins, the second-ranked Montana Grizzlies visited the No. 13 Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on Saturday, Oct. 10.

The Griz entered the game coming off wins over then-No. 10 UC Davis and unranked Northern Colorado, while the Jacks were looking to wrap up a tough three-game stretch. They lost at then-No. 1 Montana State on Sept. 26 and won at then-No. 12 Idaho State on Oct. 3 before hosting Montana.

Watch a condensed replay of the game between Montana and Northern Arizona in the video above.