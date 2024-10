MISSOULA — After losing an overtime thriller to Weber State last week, 14th-ranked Montana looked to bounce back against No. 24 Northern Arizona at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12.

The Lumberjacks handed the Grizzlies their only Big Sky Conference loss of the 2023 season in Flagstaff, Ariz., last fall. Both teams entered this year's matchup with 1-1 conference records.

Watch a condensed replay of No. 14 Montana's game versus No. 24 Northern Arizona in the video above.