MISSOULA — Following last week's primetime loss to UC Davis, No. 10 Montana looked to bounce back against Portland State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

It was the final home game of the regular season for the Grizzlies, who entered the game 7-3 overall and 4-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State was 2-7 overall with a 2-4 mark in the Big Sky.

Watch a condensed replay of Montana's game versus Portland State in the video above.