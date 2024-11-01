Grizzly Insider: QB Keali'i Ah Yat rounds back into form; No. 8 Montana set for Cal Poly

MISSOULA — As the calendar flips to November, the college football season hits its most important stretch. This week, No. 8 Montana ( 6-2, 3-1 Big Sky) heads to Cal Poly (2-5, 1-3) looking to win its third in a row.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran are joined by quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat and head coach Bobby Hauck to look back at last week's win and ahead to Saturday's matchup in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 24-0 shutout victory on the road last week over Northern Colorado, a win that was important on multiple fronts — including the return to form of Ah Yat, who got his most significant playing time since suffering an injury Sept. 21 against Western Carolina.

Ah Yat, in his redshirt freshman season, completed 14 of 22 passes with two touchdowns and no interceptions. Ah Yat got the majority of the snaps ahead of junior starter Logan Fife, who threw for 907 yards with eight TDs and no picks in the previous three games.

Ah Yat joins the show talk about the season so far, and Montana's dual-quarterback approach with him and Fife.

Meanwhile, Hauck joins the show to break down the victory over Northern Colorado and to look ahead to the team's second straight road game at Cal Poly, which has lost three in a row since beating UNC on Sept. 28.

The UM-vs.-Cal Poly game will kick off at 3 p.m. Mountain. That game will air on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Bozeman and Butte, it will air on the MTN channel. To watch this week's Grizzly Insider show, see the video player above.

