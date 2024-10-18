Watch Now
Grizzly Insider: Montana in thick of league race; WR Sawyer Racanelli making impact

MISSOULA — After seven straight games, the Montana football team has its bye this week and is looking toward the final five-game stretch of the regular season. No. 11-ranked UM is 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Big Sky Conference play.

On this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider show, MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and Montana play-by-play announcer Riley Corcoran break down UM's 31-20 victory from last week, which sent the team into its bye on a winning note.

Also, joining the show this week are head coach Bobby Hauck and wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli.

Hauck analyzes the NAU win and takes a look back at the Grizzlies' first seven games while Racanelli comes on to talk about his career at Montana, including his comeback from a severe knee injury early in his time in Missoula to becoming the productive pass-catcher and special teams player he is now.

The Grizzlies will return to action Oct. 26 on the road against Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. Their next home game isn't until Nov. 9 when they host UC Davis under the lights on ESPN2.

To watch this week's edition of the Grizzly Insider, see the video player above.

